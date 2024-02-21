ATBU to Commission 19 projects, conferred five honourary Doctorate degrees, says VC, Abdulaziz

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Vice Chancellor of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, Professor Muhammad Ahmad Abdulaziz said the University has outlined 19 different projects to be commissioning during its combined convocation ceremony in the two campuses of the institutions

The VC gave the hints at a press briefing with journalists in Bauchi ahead of its 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th Combined convocation ceremony between 22nd February 2024 and the 24th February, 2024.

Abdulaziz also disclosed the University Senate has approved for the award of honourary Doctorate degrees to five distinguished Nigerians who will be honoured on the convoation day.

Other activities line up including a convocation Lecture which will be delivered by a Professor of Media studies, Umar Pate with the topic, “Education and Nigeria’s National Integration in the Digital Age: Matters Arising”.

According to the VC, the lecture will simultaneously hold along with exhibition from various departments of the University at the same venue to show-case some of our break-through in resarch and fabrication.

He explained that the convocation will feature the graduation of four sets of graduands. It is significant to mention here that we are graduating our first set of 25 medical doctors from this University. We are graduating a combined total number of 19, 252 students which comprising of

Diploma (404) graduands,

Undergraduates (15,460) Post graduate Diploma (1,653), Masters (1,559) and PhDs (176).

Others classes of degrees obtained by the combined graduands includes; 1st Class = 337, 2nd Class Upper = 5489, 2nd Class Lower = 7241, 3rd Class = 1867 and Pass = 526 totaling = 15,460 respectively.

The Vice Chancellor concluded by saying that “This combined graduation ceremony is for the four sets of graduands students of the university”,.