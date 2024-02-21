8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Re: Refutation of Allegations Regarding Funds Raised in the United States For Nigeria Labour Party

Press Releases
Re: Refutation of Allegations Regarding Funds Raised in the United States For Nigeria Labour Party
Re: Refutation of Allegations Regarding Funds Raised in the United States For Nigeria Labour Party

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Press Statement

At a recent media appearance, the suspended LP National Treasurer, Ms. Oluchi Oparah, alleged that the LP National Chairman Mr Julius Abure, “while on a fundraising tour in the United States in August 2023, Mr. Abure and his cronies raised hundreds of thousands of dollars from the party’s diaspora

community. To date, he has not declared a single dollar to me or the NWC, essentially stealing donations meant for the party’s development. Indeed, not a single cent from donations received was ever paid into any of the party’s accounts,”.The Labour Party (LP) USA Chapter categorically refutes this allegation as  baseless and uninformed.  Mr Abure‘s visit to the United States was to acquaint and debrief with LP faithful and Obidients, and not for fundraising.

READ ALSO  DSS Enjoins Organised Labour To Shun Protest In The Interest Of Peace

It is important to clarify that funds raised by the diaspora, during Mr. Abure’s visit were strictly designated for logistical   purposes, including local travels, conferences, receptions, accommodations, and related expenses, and was entirely managed by the planning committee. Mr Abure neither asked for nor received any funds from the LP USA Chapter.

The Labour Party USA Chapter remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct. We call upon all stakeholders to refrain from spreading false information and instead focus on advancing our shared objectives of serving the interests of the Nigerian people.

In conclusion, we affirm our unwavering support for our Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi and his call for an independent audit of Labour Party’s finances and ascertain her true financial health. Until then, we urge the public to disregard the false narrative being peddled by individuals with vested interests and remain steadfast in our commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

Best Regards
Professor Eddie Oparaoji, Chairman

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Security takes over Jigawa assembly over move to impeach speaker
Next article
ATBU to Commission 19 projects, conferred five honourary Doctorate degrees, says VC, Abdulaziz

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  DSS Enjoins Organised Labour To Shun Protest In The Interest Of Peace

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.