Boundary: Bauchi, Kano ready to end communities disputes

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) in collaboration with the Bauchi State Boundary Commission, on Monday embarked on a week-long data acquisition joint field exercise on the 21km stretch of Bauchi/Kano interstate boundary of Ningi/Sumaila and Ningi/Takai sectors.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Engineer Mohammed Barde, welcomed the conduct of the week-long data acquisition joint field exercise which he observed would assist in providing solutions to identified challenges in the disputed communities.

Speaking during an interactive session with affected communities held in Ningi local government area of Bauchi state, the Chairman of the State Boundary Commission, who is the State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau assured of the total support of the state government for the successful conduct of the data acquisition joint field exercise.

“I am happy to inform you that the administration of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state is ready to continue to support the State Boundary Commission to work effectively with the National Boundary Commission for amicable resolution of all border issues between Bauchi state and other neighbouring states.

“At this point, I want to call on all the affected communities to remain law abiding and not take law into their hands as the State Government is working tirelessly to ensure justice is being done in boarder communities.”

On his part, NBC’s Director General, Surveyor Adamu Adaji explained that the exercise was designed to generate relevant data in addition to the physical assessment of the disputed communities through geographical location, historical background and their appreciation of the boundary alignment.

Surveyor Adaji, represented by the Commission’s Deputy Director of Research and Policy Analysis, Sadiq Ahmed recalled that, since 2013, the Commission is working with both Bauchi and Kano states to provide solution on the boarder issue.

The NBC Director General therefore expressed satisfaction that since then there was no crisis in the affected communities throughout the period and assured them of amicable resolution.

Earlier, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi Local Government, Ibrahim Zubairu promised to support the exercise to enable the commission to achieve the desired objectives.