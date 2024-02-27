Anambra Police Debunks Plot To Disrupt NLC Protesters

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra Police Command has dismissed allegations that the heavy Security Presence at major junctions in the Awka Capital is to disrupt protest by the Nigerian Labor Congress NLC demonstrating against the hardship across the country.

The Command further contended that the heavy security presence is aimed at protecting the protesters and also avert hoodlums capitalizing on the protests to loot people’s property and goods.

According to the Anambra state Police Commissioner Mr Aderemi Adeoye;

“What you call heavy security presence is a routine thing in the Command and this is aimed at protecting the members of the Labour Union from hoodlums ”

“Why would the Police come and disrupt the Labour Union who are carrying out legitimate activities within the ambit of the law ? ”

*This is not true and the Command wish to urge the public to discountenance those reports as they are totally fallacious and unfounded to say the least”

Adeoye further noted that situations of this nature have always been the opportunity most hoodlums and miscreants are praying for so that they would use that opportunity to loot people’s property in the name of protest.

“Hoodlums have always capitalized on the protests to loot people’s property and goods in people’s shops in the name of protesting so that explains the heavy security presence”

“We urge members of the public to go about their lawful duties without any fear of molestation or harassment as the Command is on top of the situation” he said.