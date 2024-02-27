One Dead Body Recovered, Others Still Trapped, As Building Collapse Resumes in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

One dead body was recovered on Tuesday, while search is still going on at the site of a collapsed building in Anambra State.

Located near the Ochanja Market, the gigantic building, which was still under construction, cracked down at about 8.pm on Monday, trapping yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons, most of whom were labourers working at the site.

According to a video from the scene of the incident, which currently trending on the social media, the suspected reason for the building collapse was attributed to substandard materials being used for the construction and poor mixtures.

The video, which shows the collapsed building and some of the alleged inferior materials used for its construction, also shows a mammoth crowd who gathered at the scene, while a caterpillar was seen upturning and evacuating the rubbles of the collapsed building, in search of the trapped persons.

As at the time of this publication, one lifeless body has been recovered from the rubbles, while the search continues.

Recall that building collapse, which was previously rampant in Anambra State, abruptly reduced and and was seldom heard of, since the state government began massive enforcement against it and also began taking over the land and site of any collapsed building in the State.

However, the incident, which was last heard of in the State in the third quarter of 2023, appears to have resumed again with casualties.