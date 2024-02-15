Anambra Female Who Inserted Hot Knife into Housekeeper’s Private Part Allegedly Surrenders Self to Police

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mrs. Adachukwu Chukelu-Okafor, the Anambra-based legal practitioner, who was accused of maltreating and brutalising her 10-year-old house help, has allegedly surrendered herself to the police.

Recall that Mrs. Okafor was accused of inserting a hot knife into the private part of the 10-year-old housekeeper, and was further accused of using hot iron to burn parts of the buttocks of the little girl in Akpaka, Onitsha, where they were residing.

As was seen in a viral video, the little girl who has fresh bruises and various degrees of injuries on different parts of her body, was also said to have been brutalized with broken bottle by her madam, who went into hiding after the video went viral and attracted the attention of concerned individuals and relevant authorities.

In a move to arrest the fleeing lawyer, the Federal Government placed a bounty of two million naira on her, as a reward for anybody who would provide necessary information that can lead to her arrest.

However, barely two days after placement of the said bounty, speculations emerged that the suspect has voluntarily surrendered herself to the police.

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, Mrs. Okafor surrendered herself to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Anambra State Police Command in Amawbia on Thursday.

It was gathered that the suspect stormed the State CID in company of her lawyer, identified as Barr. Chijioke Nwankwo.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to confirm the authenticity of the speculations from the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, proved abortive, as he declined to take his call or respond to messages of inquiry sent to him by this reporter.

Watch the ordeal of the little girl below: