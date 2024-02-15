8.4 C
Kaduna Gov Orders Investigation Of Alleged Misconduct By KASTLEA Official

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has ordered a thorough investigation into an alleged misconduct by an official of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) which was captured in a video that has now gone viral.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu on Thursday.

According to him, the said official was seen on video diverting money meant for government coffers using a Point of Sale (POS) machine.

” The Kaduna State Government reiterates its zero-tolerance for corrupt practices in its Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and other state-owned institutions. The administration remains committed to protecting its citizens against fraudulent actions by a few bad eggs.

“Residents are hereby encouraged to report any infractions to the appropriate authorities, as any official found guilty after thorough investigations will face the full wrath of the law.” The statement added.

End.

