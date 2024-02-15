8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 15, 2024
N/East
Police Special Intervention Squad to commences operations in Bauchi, 9 other States- IGP

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun has Identified Bauchi as one of the ten piloting states for establishment of Special Intervention Squad SIS.

The SIS is a new security initiative introduce by the IGP in a quest to effectively respond to all forms of crime and criminality across the country.

IGP Kayode Egbetokun who made this known during a courtesy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed at Government House Bauchi noted that the state was chosen in view of it strategic advantage in addressing security challenges in northern parts of the country.

He commended Governor Bala Mohammed for providing all the needed supports to activities of the Nigerian Police Force.

Responding, Governor Bala Mohammed who described the IGP’s intervention as commendable assured the support of his administration towards the success of all initiatives aimed at protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

He however urged the IGP to further support the state police command with state of the art facilities for enhanced operations.

