Aba Power Plant: Residents Blast Hope Uzodimma, Urge Imo Gov To Emulate Alex Otti

Following the commissioning of the Aba Power Plant by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Imolites are raising questions and concerns regarding Governor Hope Uzodimma’s proposed 10-megawatt Otammiri Dam project, which he had pledged to the people of the state.

Governor Uzodimma had in September 2022 said that then-President Muhammadu Buhari had approved for the conversion of the Otammiri River into a dam capable of generating 10 megawatts of power.

The governor had said that the project would not only address the state’s power needs but also enhance water supply across Imo.

However, two years later, the project remains elusive.

Imo State, much like other states in the South East, continues to grapple with frequent power outages courtesy of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), crippling businesses and frustrating residents.

In light of these challenges, concerned citizens are urging Governor Uzodimma to follow the example of his Abia State counterpart, Dr. Alex Otti, who expedited the realization of the Aba Power Plant within a mere 10 months in office.

The Aba power plant, a collaboration between the Geometric Power Group and the Abia State government, will provide uninterrupted electricity to Aba and nine local governments in Abia State.

An Imo based electrical engineer , Mr. John Uche, emphasized the historical significance of achieving energy autonomy for the State, citing the legacy of the late Sam Mbakwe and his efforts in attracting the Amaraku Power Station.

Uche stressed the urgency for Imo State to regain control over its power infrastructure, particularly given the adverse effects of unreliable electricity on industrial growth and economic development.

Mr. Sabinus Eke, a resident in the State, highlighted the critical need to restore investor confidence in Imo State by attracting private sector participation in power infrastructure development in the State.

He said the State government having received the approval from the Federal government to commence the construction of the Dam, should leverage on the Electricity Law, which empower states to generate and distribute power.

He recalled that President Bola Tinubu had assented into law, electricity bill, which empowers states, companies, individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

According to him, the Senate had passed the electricity bill in July 2022, to solve the challenges in the Power sector.

He said “Governor Uzodimma must translate promises into action. He should take advantage of this law, which also repeals the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act 2005 and consolidates laws relating to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)

“In this second tenure, he should draw inspiration from the success recorded over the Aba power plant, to deliver reliable and accessible electricity for all Imolites”

The Aba Power Plant is expected or generate 100 mega watts.

88 megawatts will be exported to the national grid.