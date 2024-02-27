8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Nigeria Will Work If South-East Works – Vice President Shettima 

Nigeria Will Work If South-East Works - Vice President Shettima 
President Kassim Shettima has said that Nigeria will fully work when the south east performs optimally in industrialization with adequate power supply.
He equated the region with the Jews, whom he said are “practically mobile, economically enterprising and educationally ambitious.”
The Vice President disclosed that he rejected a proposal that suggested to cut off the south east from electricity supply due to a debt profile, noting that President Bola Tinubu means well for the nation, noting that the south east and the Governors of the zone are the bests among others.
The Vice President made the remarks during the launch of South East Business Roundtable “Light up Nigeria Program”, conducted by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, NDPHC, in Enugu, on Monday.
Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said that the ‘Light-Up Nigeria Project’ signals a new dawn for power and industrialisation of the South East region, noting that the initiative aligns with his administration’s disruptive approach to governance underpinned by thinking outside the box.
According to Vice President Shettima, “We have to make the South East work; we’re targeting the south east for a two million job for women and the youths. We’re proceeding to Abia state to commission the power station built by the elder statesman, Prof Barth Nnaji and we will also commission some road projects and back to Enugu to commission the Smart school because education is the greatest gift you can give a generation.”
[27/02, 12:42 pm] Joshua Reporter Owerri: Biafra: 6 Killed As Black Marine Invades Cameroon’s Kombo Abedimo Capital , Block Armoured Vehicles
At least five Soldiers and one separatist fighter have been reportedly killed following an exchange of gunfire in the capital of Kumbo-Abedimo subdivision near the Bakassi Peninsula in Ndian division of South West Cameroon.
According to report, a militant group in the morning on Monday February 26, 2024 blocked a major bypass , thereby intercepting the Rapid d’intervention Battalions (BIR).
It was gathered that suspected Black Marine Fighters, a Nigerian based Biafra armed separatists came out from the forest Nkanekure and opened fire on troops killing five soldiers and lost one.
A source said the attackers were not Ambazonia fighters , adding that the armed group fled to the Bakassi Peninsula.

Aba Power Plant: Residents Blast Hope Uzodimma, Urge Imo Gov To Emulate Alex Otti

