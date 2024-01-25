Suspension of Anambra monarch not justifiable, has no basis in law – Chugbo Enwezor, ex-Anambra lawmaker

By Chuks Eke

Hon.Chugbo Enwezor Esq., former member that represented Onitsha North 2 constituency in Anambra state House of Assembly has described the recent suspension of the traditional ruler of Neni community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state by the state government as an unjustifiable act which has no basis in law.

Enwezor also contended that even though the suspension order has been lifted, the government’s action was ill-conceived.

In a press statement issued yesterday via WhatsApp, Enwezor declared: “Such decisions were not well thought-out. It is an infringement on the fundamental rights of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who is a distinguished Nigerian by the provisions of the constitution and the Igwe of Neni who conferred the title”.

Enwezor further described the suspension as “eratic, illegal, highhandedness and conscription of freedom” by the governor.

Wondering why such mundane things should preoccupy the governor, Hon. Enwezor also emphasized that the traditional rulers in question had absolutely no need to apologize to anybody.