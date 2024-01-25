8.4 C
New York
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Suspension of Anambra monarch not justifiable, has no basis in law – Chugbo Enwezor, ex-Anambra lawmaker

S/East
Suspension of Anambra monarch not justifiable, has no basis in law - Chugbo Enwezor, ex-Anambra lawmaker
Suspension of Anambra monarch not justifiable, has no basis in law - Chugbo Enwezor, ex-Anambra lawmaker

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
By Chuks Eke
Hon.Chugbo  Enwezor Esq., former member that represented Onitsha North 2 constituency in Anambra state House of Assembly has described the recent suspension of the traditional ruler of Neni community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state by the state government as an unjustifiable act which has no basis in law.
Enwezor also contended that even though the suspension order has been lifted, the government’s action  was ill-conceived.
In a press statement issued yesterday via WhatsApp, Enwezor declared:  “Such decisions were not well thought-out. It is an infringement on the fundamental rights of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who is a distinguished Nigerian by the provisions of the constitution and the Igwe of Neni who conferred the title”.
Enwezor further described the suspension as “eratic, illegal, highhandedness and conscription of freedom” by the governor.
Wondering why such mundane things should preoccupy the governor, Hon. Enwezor also emphasized that the traditional rulers in question had absolutely no need to apologize to anybody.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Dethroned Anambra monarch blames Soludo for refusing to give him fair hearing before wielding the big stick
Next article
168 adhoc staff to conduct re-run elections in Bauchi – INEC

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Aftermath Of Inauguration : Imo Governor Jets Out, As Lobbying For Political Appointments Goes High

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.