168 adhoc staff to conduct re-run elections in Bauchi – INEC

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Indepenent National Electoratoral Commission (INEC)

Bauchi State Office said a total of one hundred and Sixty eight adhoc staff would going to monitor and conduct the rerun elections in forty-two polling units and sixteen wards across three (3) affected local government area council in the State.

The disclosure was made by the Bauchi State Hon. Resident Electoral Commissioner, Muhammad B Nura at a one day engagement with various stakeholdersin preparation of the Commission ahead of the Re-Run elections on Saturday, 3rd February 2024.

He explained that the rerun elections in the forty-two (42) polling units was as a result of the elections nulification by the Appeal Court in four (4) State House of Assembly which constituted the

Bauchi, Katagum and Ningi LGAs comprising; Zungur/Galambi (8 wards, 22 polling units),

Katagum (4 wards, 10 polling units) and Ningi having the highest of (20 wards, 52 polling units) respectively.

The REC further said that the Re-Run elections is not different from the 2023 general elections but a continues of it. Adding that all political parties that fielded candidates during the exercise in the affected Constituencies will participate fully in the rerun elections and elections will be conducted using B-VAS for accreditation of voter’s.

He further explained that the Commission had so far received all non-sensitive elections materials which have been distributed to the three (3) affected LGAs and a total of 168 adhoc staff will going to monitor and conduct the exercise which will comes upper on Saturday, 3rd February 2023.

While reiterating the Commission’s readiness and assurance in conducting the elections, the Residents Electoral Commissioner said that a three days training is going on simultaneously for the adhoc personnel across 3 affected LGAs is about to rounding up today.

Recall that the Commission had recently hold a meeting with the Inter Agencies Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) where its mapped out a strategies for peaceful conduct of the exercise in the affected communities.

Other highlights of the event was an interactive session of questions and answers as well as goodwill messages for smooth conduct of the elections from the stakeholders.