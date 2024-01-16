S’Court Victory: Yoruba Community follows others to congratulates Gov Mohammed, deputy

… says victory, validation of people’s will From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Yoruba Community in Bauchi State has followed other groups to congratulated the state Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed and his deputy, Hon Auwal Jatau on their election victory at the Supreme Court last Friday.

The President – General, Yoruba Community in the State, Special Apostle Segun Awofadeji in his congratulatory message issued and made available to Journalists Monday, described the victory as the validation of the will of the people of the state.

Awofadeji said : “On behalf of the Yoruba Community in Bauchi State,I sincerely congratulate and rejoice with His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed,CON, fnipr, Executive Governor, Bauchi State, and his Deputy, Hon Auwal Jatau on their confirmed victory at the supreme Court, Abuja”.

"This judgement has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and litigation that greeted the 2023 Governorship election. It is our hope that all of us as indigenes and residents in the state will team up with our dear Governor, Kauran Bauchi and Jagaban Katagum to move the state forward in the overall interest of the state".

According to the message, “the Apex Court has once again stood by the people in validating the election the residents and indigenes of Bauchi State massively and convincingly voted to re – elect Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed as Governor of Bauchi State under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

"It's also important for us to note that the ruling of the Supreme Court is a victory for all people of Bauchi State irrespective of their political affiliations, and as such should put hands on deck to give maximum support to Governor Bala Mohammed's continuation of good governance and dividend of democracy".

The Yoruba leader added that “Your commitment to the development of Bauchi State is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that under your leadership, the state will continue to thrive. Your unwavering determination and vision for a better future for the people of Bauchi State are truly commendable, and I am very confident that you will continue to serve with excellence”.

He pledged the unalloyed loyalty and support of the Yoruba Community to Governor Mohammed – led government in the actualisation of his pet project “My Bauchi Project”, stressing that “we are committed to partnering with you to deliver good governance for the people of the State. We pray for progress,unity and prosperity of Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole”.