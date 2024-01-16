Environmental Agency issues guidelines to sugarcane sellers in Bauchi 

To Improve and Promote Public Health and Environmental Hygiene, the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has issued four guidelines to the sugarcane sellers and vendors in the state.

The guidelines were issued today when the Director General of the Agency Dr Ibrahim Kabir led officials of the Agency to the sugarcane market here in the state metropolis.

According to the DG, said His Excellency Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed gives more emphasis on the issue of environmental sanitation and environmental hygiene and he is freeing resources for the Agency to deliver it’s mandates of keeping the state clean and healthy.

The DG added that the guidelines were designed and issued with the view to promote public health and hygiene, maintain the ecstatic and beauty of the state capital and to also ensure that the vendors create more value to the business not only here in the metropolis but to the state in general, calling on them to comply with the guidelines to achieve the target objectives.

According to him, the four guidelines which target to improve, promote and protect the health of the general public include the following, every sugarcane vendor must move around with a basket in his pushcart to avoid littering and dispose properly at the designated collection centers along our major roads, he must also provide a clean water container for watering the sugarcane.

Other guidelines issued are, a vendor must also cover the sugarcane with a polythene bag for the protection of dust and other contaminants and he must also possess an identity card for easy identification, saying that the Idea will help towards formalisation of the sector; informing the vendors that BASEPA, in collaboration with the leadership of the sugarcane vendors sellers association will work together to achieve that.

The Director General also appreciates the traders for always cooperating and supporting all the Agency's programs and policies on environmental cleanliness and hygiene, saying that he will ensure that, whatever supports or opportunity come his way, either from the government or donor Agencies reached the actual actors of the business, this include creating value chain to the wastes generated from the sugarcane.

Dr Kabir added that, all the initiatives introduced by the Agency are in line with the current administration initiative of “My Bauchi Project” target to bring in programs and policies for sustainable solutions for the development of the State.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Chairman of the sugarcane sellers and vendors association appreciate the Director General for considering their business in the promotion of health and environmental hygiene and cleanliness, assuring his members full compliance of the new guidelines calling on the government to include the association in all their activities.

Other members of the association who spoke during the interaction requested for the provision of Water source, additional toilet facilities and a Vehicle for the use of the association and also congratulated His Excellency the Governor, over his supreme court victory.