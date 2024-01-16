Kano: How Ex-Governor pressurized, begged Tinubu Against Abba Yusuf

Abba Yusuf, the governor of Kano State, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu was pressured to influence the Supreme Court verdict of the governorship election in Kano.

He said this on Sunday, the 14th of January, via a statement issued by Bature Tofa, the Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano.

In the statement, Yusuf had claimed that Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past Kano governor, and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) pressurized the President to make the influence.

He therefore, commended the president for not yielding to the alleged schemes of Ganduja.

Recall that on Friday, the Supreme Court restored Yusuf’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, after his victory was earlier nullified by both the Court of Appeal and election tribunal.

In the statement on Sunday, Yusuf expressed his satisfaction with Tinubu and Shettima’s fidelity, notwithstanding the alleged pressure to interfere with the court’s judgement.

On his behalf his spokesman said, “Referring to the alleged efforts by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to use the Presidency to sway the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of Gawuna, Yusuf said Tinubu and Shettima’s unwavering stance was a testament to Nigeria being in capable hands.”

After the appraisal, Yusuf also added that, “As a true democrat and progressive, I call upon my opponents and their supporters to join me in the endeavor to develop our beloved state of Kano for the betterment of its citizens”.