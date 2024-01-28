Rising Insecurity: Neighborhood Watch Security inaugurates Nat’l Exco in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The newly established private security outfits Nigeria Neighborhood Watch (NNHW) has inaugurates its National Executive members to run the affairs of the organisation in the country.

Those inaugurated were

Alhaji Ismail Shuaibu as Commandant General,

Alhaji A. Ahamed Deputy Commandant General in charge of Admin and Finance, Alhaji Adam Umar Adam Deputy Commandant in charge of Operation and Commander, Kaduna State,

Alhaji Yakubu M. Saad Deputy Commandant North and Commander, Bauchi State,

Mr Cornelius N. Victor Assistant Commandant General in charge of North Central and Alhaji kabiru Garba Commander and Public Relations Officer, National Headquarters.

Speaking at the event, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed who performed the decoration congratulated the group for successful inauguration of its National Exco members.

The CP was ably represented by CSP Halimon Simon, charged them to work within the confine of the law established them under the new Police Reform Act.

CP Auwal warned them not to go beyond their duty areas as was prescribed in the law and work in synergy with all sisters security agencies to assist in reducing the rate of crime and criminality in their respective communities.

“As volunteers security outfits your duty is to monitor, observe and report to the Police on any suspicious movements or activities of people around your communities for prompt action.

“You’re not allow to make arrest, detained and or prosecute any suspect but only where is necessary to do so and your to immediately handed to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

“You should ensure that you didn’t recruited bad element’s among your members, make sure you recruited trusted and worthy with good tract records.

Lastly, I therefore, enjoyed you not to used the uniforms as source of your income, engage in something to help your daily life needs, you should desist from any wrong doing, because you’ll be prosecuted if found wanting and guilty”, CP reiterated.

In his speech, the newly General Commander, who was the pioneer General Commander, Ismail Shuaibu pledged to enhance their duties through effective monitoring, surveillance in collaboration with Police and sister security agencies in faithing against activities of crime and criminality in the County.

He said the General Meeting and Conference was the first of its kind since the introduction of the group under the Community Policing by the then former Inspector General of Police, MD Yusuf in the Year 1975 and was officially established by IG Mike Mbama Okiro under “Force Order No. 1/2007 with a total membership of about fourty two thousand (42,000) across 20 states of the federation.

Our correspondent reports that event also witnessed the inauguration of newly Exco members as well as presentation of Awards to the deserving personalities.