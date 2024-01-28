NUJ Lauds Gov. Nwifuru Over Appointment Of Its Past Chair, As EBBC DG

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, Ebonyi state have lauded Gov. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for appointing the immediate past Chairman of the Council, Comrade Anthony Nwizi as the new Director-General of Ebonyi state Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC).

The was contained in a Communiqué issued after the Council’s State Congress, held at Dr. Sam Egwu Press centre, Abakaliki.

The Congress which had members in attendance was presided over by the state NUJ Council Chairman, Comrade Nwafor Sampson.

The Council while congratulating Nwizi stated that his appointment by the governor will take the organization to greater heights, considering his expertise in the field. It equally pledged the council’s unalloyed support to Nwizi who members described as their own.

Furthermore, the NUJ Chairman appreciated the governor for running an all inclusive government, touching the lives of many in positive ways, particularly state workers for payment of gratuities and #100,000 Christmas bonus.