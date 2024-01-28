Bauchi to partner Sir Ahmadu Bello foundation to overcome security challenges 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Government is to assured of its readiness towards collaborating with relevant stakeholders including the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation overcome the challenges of insecurity and build a future filled with sustainable development and enduring peace.

Besides, the State Government is also promised to host the 11th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards.

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau who represented Governor Bala Mohammed at the 10th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture, believed that such occasion is an ample opportunity for the country to remember the great legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first Premier of the Northern Region of Nigeria for his tireless efforts towards regional development and national unity.

He noted that the theme of this year’s lecture, “Creating Pathways for Peace: Tackling Banditry and Insurgency through Good Governance for Sustainable Development,” as timely and relevant as it highlights the challenges facing the nation with the urgent need for effective governance to ensure peace and security, leading to sustainable development. READ ALSO APC group seek review of Supreme Court Judgement on Bauchi Governorship verdict

Auwal Jatau appreciated the efforts of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation for championing the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, adding that the Foundation has continuously worked towards preserving the ideals of unity, egalitarianism, and socioeconomic development that he espoused.

The Bauchi Deputy Governor pointed out that, in Bauchi state, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has prioritized inclusive governance, transparency, and accountability with the aimed of addressing security and other societal challenges.

Earlier, in his speech the chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, disclosed this at the 10th Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards held at the Government House Maiduguri, Borno State.

Aliyu, explained that the lecture is aimed at exploring the role of good governance in fostering sustainable development and promoting peace in the nation. READ ALSO Gov Bala Mohammed advocates enhanced collaboration with Security Agencies