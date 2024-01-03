8.4 C
Plateau Pogrom: Alia Calls For Unity To Fight Terrorism
Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has called on the people of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and Niger states to unite in the fight against terrorists who are disrupting the peace of the North-Central states.

Governor Alia stated that since the problem of incessant unprovoked attacks on farming communities has become common in the four states, there is every need for a united strategy, willpower and to check the borders to checkmate the menace.

The governor made the call earlier today, when he was in Jos, the Plateau State capital to sympathize with the Governor of the state, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and the entire people of Plateau State,  over the recent pogrom on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi, where no fewer than 200 persons were reported to have been killed on the Eve of the 2023 Christmas by armed bandits.

Earlier, the chairman, North-Central Governor’s Forum and governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule,  insisted that those who attack innocent people and kill indiscriminately are terrorists and must be treated as such.

He announced a donation of One Hundred Million (₦100,000,000) from the four Governors to the families and the affected communities.

Responding, the host Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang expressed appreciation to his brother Governors for Coming to commisserate with him.

He regretted that his colleague’s visits to him are always to grief, a development he described as unfortunate, adding that he would like to see where the entire country will converge on the Plateau for celebrations but not mourning.

