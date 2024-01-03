Real Estate developer partners Anambra govt to provide liveable homes for Ndi Anambra

By Chuks Eke

A Real Estate Developing firm, Rainbow Heritage Group, has reassured Ndi Anambra that its partnership arrangement with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration is targeted at providing a modern liveable and affordable homestead for individuals and groups in its newly launched Golf Residency Housing Estate located in Awka, the state capital.

Commercial Director of the firm, Mrs. Prinye Ngelalewho disclosed this at the launching ceremony which took place at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, revealed that the Golf Residency was a Public Private Partnership project with the state government, adding that the estate is located at Amansea in Awka North Local Government Area within the Awka Capital Territory.

At the event which was attended by the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake; the Managing Director and CEO of Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr Chukwuemeka Agbata; the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara and other top dignitaries, Ngelale made a corporate presentation on the topic, ‘The Rainbow Heritage Concept of Structured Real Estate Development – and various options available in our residential developments’.

While describing her organisation as a beacon of excellence in estate development across Africa, she revealed that the estate was a low-density haven in the new GRA of Awka territory, adding that the Golf Residency embodied the firm’s commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure and first grade construction with impeccable finishing designs.

“Our luxury homes are meticulously crafted and generously spacious, all redefining the standards of modern living. Each bedroom shall boast of en suite facilities with the right ambiance for comfort and functionality.

“The Golf Residency is a uniquely designed space aimed to produce the best-in-class real estate development targeted at a well deserving hardworking people of Anambra State at home and in diaspora, who yearn to live in comfort and style in a serene and harmonious environment, all connected in a SMART community”, she stated.

Ngelale highlighted some of the features of the estate to include “uninterrupted 24-hour power supply backed by an independent solar and inverter system for each home we build.

“It shall have convenience shops, a restaurant, and a clubhouse contributing to a vibrant communal and harmonious atmosphere. We shall establish promenades for jogging and parks, to create an environment conducive for an active and enjoyable lifestyle.

“The estate shall be divided in Thematic Clusters to enhance communal connectivity and neighbourliness. The clusters shall have playgrounds for our residents and their children to safely play and host social gatherings.

“We shall have a centralized water distribution system, with water treatment plants to guarantee a sustainable potable water supply. We shall also establish a secure perimeter fence, vigilant security personnel with CCTV cameras ensuring the safety of residents.

“Each homeowner shall receive a Deed of Assignment, being an extract from the Global Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in line with the Joint Venture Agreement with the Anambra State Government. But that is not all; the Golf Residency goes beyond the ordinary”, Ngelale said.

The Commercial Director revealed that the residency’s flagship component, the Golf Range, would be established to create the culture of style, healthy living, and connectivity.

“Let me point out that the presence of the Golf Range Centre is deliberately designed to optimise the value of your asset. The Fibre optics internet backbone shall be installed for a seamless link to the digital world at home and in diaspora and providing the options at home to enhance the smart cutting-edge technology, all of this aimed to enhance your living experience.”

Ngelale said that because of the “diverse needs of our residents, a dedicated commercial area that caters to essential services such as day care, laundry and other business spaces shall be put in place to ensure convenience at your doorstep.”

And to successfully achieve all these features, Ngelale explained that the organisation would embark on strategic partnerships and collaborations with competent institutions with proven and impeccable track records.

“The Golf Residency is not just an estate, but a robust tapestry woven with all the essentials for a life that seamlessly blends work, leisure, and living. We take pride in offering various house types and flexible payment plans, making your dream home a tangible reality”, she stated.

The Director of Strategy and Planning in the organisation, Emeka Onwuocha, explained that investing in the Golf Residency would be a smart choice to make by anyone for a secured future as far as home ownership was concerned.

He presented an address titled ‘An insight into the gains of early investment in Structured Real Estate – Why this is the right time for Awka, and why the Golf Residency is your most viable option.’

The state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Lands, Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi, commended the estate developers for joining forces with the government to address the issues of inadequacy in the housing sector.

“This is why the administration has embraced a global housing policy that, among other objectives, seeks to explore innovation and partnership with the private sector to actualise the vision of making Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland in Nigeria”, he said.