Don’t Burn Anything on Anambra Roads Again, Or Else… — Soludo’s Commissioner Warns

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents of Anambra State have been warned not to burn any tires or another combustible materials on the road or anywhere again in the State, especially during tye festive period.

The State’s Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu, gave the warning in a release made available to newsmen, in which he observed that people usually resort to burning of tires and other materials on during festivities, such as New Year.

According to the Commissioner, actions like these release a significant amount of toxic pollutants such as Sulphur dioxide SO2, Nitrogen Oxide NOx, Carbon Monoxide CO, volatile organic compounds and particulate matter into the atmosphere, which, he said, were very harmful to both plant animal and aquatic life, and also harm and deface the environment.

He said: “When tires are burnt on tarred roads, the heat and fire which emanate from them cause the binding molecules to disintegrate , hence affecting the bitumen or coal-tar used for the construction of the roads. Pot holes always begin and expand from the spots where these tyres are burnt.

“The state government spends huge resources to construct these roads. These resources are not only limited but are carefully deployed and prioritized. The state cannot therefore afford to have these roads so built to be destroyed over obnoxious practices as a result of frenzied over-excitement.

“Ndi Anambra are therefore enjoined to shun the practice of burning tires on our roads as this is very detrimental to our environment and often leads to infrastructural decay of our roads. They may have ignorantly indulged in so doing before but this practice of tire burning on Anambra roads must stop forthwith.

“The relevant enforcement agencies attached with Ministry of Environment will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any person caught burning tires on our roads.”