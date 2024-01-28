Plateau, Benue Killers likely In Imo, Broadcaster Predicts

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

A popular broadcaster, Theodore Chinonso Ubah has predicted that the ongoing massacre in Plateau and Benue States would soon occur in Imo State.

In a viral video, Ubah better known as Nonsonkwa listed parts of Imo State where the killings are likely to take place to include Ihiagwa, Obinze, Avu, Umuokanne and Oforola, all in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

Already, Ubah said Fulani herders have been carrying out kidnappings for ransom in these communities on a daily basis.

He regretted that the kidnappings for ransom being undertaken by the Fulani cattle rearers take place in the full glare of security men especially soldiers who bate no eyelid.

According to Nonsonkwa, besides maintaining a checkpoint at Federal University of Technology, Owerri Junction at Obinze, the 34 Field Artillery Brigade is headquarted in Obinze yet unbridled kidnappings for ransom go on in these communities.

Kidnapped natives, he revealed, pay ransoms ranging from N1million to N5million to the Fulani herders

Nonsonkwa wondered why the kidnappings are being carried out under the noses of the heads of security agencies such as army, police, and DSS(Department of State Security).

He enjoined the heads of these agencies to either stem the tide or be transferred from Imo State.