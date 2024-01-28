8.4 C
How Ebonyi Bandits Attacked Abia Community, Abduct Nine Youths

Impunity of the Nigerian Army: A Challenge for Nigerian Democracy  – By Matthew Ma
Impunity of the Nigerian Army: A Challenge for Nigerian Democracy  – By Matthew Ma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Militiamen from Akaeze Community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday, January 23 launched an attack on Ugwueke Community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State and abducted nine youths of the community.

The bandits also carted away properties from Ugwueke Community.

The properties ranged from harvested palm fruits, rice grains, yam tubers and motorcycles.

Sources said they also dispossessed some indigenes of Ugwueke Community of their cash and other belongings.

The armed bandits shot sporadically into the air even as they threatened to snuff life out of anybody who dared challenge them.

A youth(name withheld) whose motorcycle was carted by the invaders said the surprise attack made indigenes of Ugwueke Community particularly Ndiagbor Ime Village to scamper into different direction for their dear lives.

A terrified elderly woman who gave her name simply as Mrs Juliet wondered how long the Akaeze people should be allowed to continue to launch periodic attacks on the Ugwueke Community.

She regretted that the people of Akaeze Community have been allowed to forcefully drive them out of their farmlands which they are at present cultivating unchallenged.

Mrs Juliet pleaded with the Government of Abia State not to allow the invaders to annex Ugwueke Community.

The Secretary General of Ugwueke Development Union,, Okorie Christopher disclosed that nine indigenes of Ugwueke Community were abducted by the invaders.

Okorie however said one person was still missing.

He wrote on a WhatsApp platform; “We have established contact with Johnson the youth leader in Amaba.

“He confirmed that they are in a police station at Ishiagu in Ebonyi State and they are nine in number. Agbai Nwali is still missing in our radar.”

Meanwhile, the member representing Bende North Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibekwe Nnamdi has called on the people of Amaba Ugwueke and Ezeukwu to remain calm, and refrain from taking laws into their hands over the unprovoked attack by Akaeze people.

He assured that, he is in collaboration with security agencies and the Office of the Deputy Governor to ensure that the crisis is resolved.

He assured of his resolve to do what is needful to ensure all round peace in Bende North State Constituency.

