Drama As Sacked Appointees Dare Governor Uzodimma, Refuse To Hand-Over Imo Property

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Sacked Imo Commissioners and other past Senior Appointees of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State are said to have refused to hand over properties of Imo State as directed by the State.

Our source revealed that instead of doing the needful as directed, some of the Commissioners and other appointees who were dissolved went into hiding with government properties.

Uptil now only 3 Commissioners have considered it necessary to visit their offices for handover.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Dr Okey Anukwuem was the first sacked Commissioner recorded to have handed over to his Acting Perm Sec. He took the sack in good faith and thanked the Governor.

Okey Anukwuem while handing over officially to the Perm Sec of his Ministry thanked the Governor for giving him the opportunity to serve in the 3R government, adding that first term of Governor Hope Uzodimma was so great.

He also thanked members of staff of his ministry for the support given to him. After the handover, Okey Anukwuem drove off. The Commissioner for Mines and Solid Minerals Hon Ekeh and that of Environment, Hygiene and Sanitation including Women Affairs and others have not been physically seen since the dissolution was announced.

Further information revealed that the Government might set up a Probe Panel for those Commissioners who refused to hand over properties of Government.

Concerned Imolites also advised the Governor to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to appoint new Commissioners immediately for security purposes.

Our source further revealed that list of new Commissioners may come to Imo House of Assembly before the end of this month. The Governor as we gathered will also appoint new substantive Permanent Secretaries soonest.

Moreover some Ministries are going to be merged any moment from now as we were told.

The present 35 Ministries will be reduced to 16 as we further gathered from a reliable source.