Imo : How Kinsmen Banished Son's Wife For Getting Married Without Their Approval

A man, Kingsley Dimaku’s second wife, recently suffered public embarrassment from his in-laws and community members in Mbano, Imo State.

According to a source, she was sent packing because no one from the community approved or attended her marriage to Kingsley. The in-laws revealed that she took advantage of Kingsley’s issues with the first wife in order to marry him.

In a trending video, the irate in-laws can be seen ordering her to leave their son alone and never return to his house or the community. They almost beat her up but for the timely intervention of security personnel. The residents pleaded with the security personnel not to intervene as it was a private matter.

Therefore, the community members before banishing her, proceeded to lecture the second wife on the stance of the family as regards her marriage. They noted that they only recognize the first wife as Kingsley’s legitimate wife. One of the in-laws said, “If you have succeeded in deceiving Kingsley, you will not deceive the entire family.”

