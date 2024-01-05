8.4 C
PDP Crisis Goes Deeper As Atiku, Governors, Others Battle For Supremacy

Politics
Alhaji Abubakar Atiku

From Joshua Chibuzom

The PDP crisis is far from coming to an end, as the leaders were reportedly engaged in the battle for supremacy, a situation which has stalled the rebuilding efforts The bigwigs in the party, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the governors, were said to be eyeing to have the control of the party.

This was said to have begun soon after the party lost its petition to President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been enmeshed in a fresh battle for supremacy in what has stalled the efforts to rebuild the party According to The Sun, the bigwigs have been engaged in infighting, the crisis that started ahead of the 2023 general election and has continued to linger even after the election.

According to a source, Because of their eyes on the 2027 election, they have started the scheme of how to have control of the party’s machinery to strengthen their political ambition. Wike, Makinde in the alleged cold war The report added that the quest to remove Samuel Anyanwu as the national secretary of the PDP by some southeast leaders was part of the battle to have the structure of the PDP ahead of the 2027 election.

The plot to remove Anyanwu was reportedly led by the PDP national vice chairman (Southeast), Ali Odefa, which has raised the suspicion that there may be a crack within the G5 led by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital.

This is because both Anyanwu and Odefa are loyalists of the G5. While Anyanwu is a loyalist of Wike, Odefa is loyal to Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state.

 

Recall that Imo PDP chairman was suspended for insubordination, other reasons our correspondent earlier reported that the PDP had found itself in another problem as stakeholders of the party in Imo suspended the state chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu.

Ugwu’s suspension came after a vote of no confidence was passed on him by prominent party stakeholders. The motion was moved by the PDP chairmen of all the state’s local government areas.

