Edo Poll: Stakeholders write screening committee, reject Obaseki’s candidate

With less than 24 hours to the screening of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship aspirants for the September 21 election in Edo State, stakeholders of the party have rejected the purported waiver of Asuen ighodalo,

by Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying he has not spent up to two years and so is not qualified to contest.

According to them, the action of the Governor directly contravene the constitution of the PDP as amended in Section 9, Paragraph 3, of Page 68.

The stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Edo PDP Patriots bared their minds in their petition to the Chairman of Edo State Governorship election 2024 Screening Committee and Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

The petition which was signed by Musa Aliyu (Owan East), Suleiman Braimoh (Etsako West), Victor Ikponwonsa (Egor)

Osadolor Ogie (Oredo), Ebosele Odion (Esan Central) and obtained by journalists on Sunday night was copied to PDP Acting National Chairman; members of its National Working Committee (NWC); Zonal Vice Chairman (South); Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum; Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT); Edo State Working Committee.

According to the them, Asuen Ighodalo, Obaseki’s political godson, has not spent up to two years as a member of the PDP and so is not eligible to stand for election.

The petition reads, “We, the undersigned, wish to bring to your attention a matter of critical importance regarding the purported waiver planned for the aspirant of the incumbent Governor, Asuen ighodalo, in the upcoming Edo State Gubernatorial election of 2024.

“It has come to our notice that the planned waiver directly contravene the party’s constitution as amended in Section 9, Paragraph 3, of Page 68, which unequivocally states that there shall be a minimum of two years membership span for a member to be eligible to stand for election into any public office.

“It is evident that the anointed candidate of the governor (Asuen Ighodalo) does not meet this requirement as stipulated in the party’s constitution. We believe that adhering to the provisions of the party’s constitution is paramount to upholding the principles of fairness and equality within our political processes.

“Granting a waiver that overlooks this vital membership requirement not only undermines the integrity of the democratic process but also goes against the fundamental tenets of our party’s constitution.

“With this in mind, we respectfully urge the screening committee to consider this petition and to refrain from making any erroneous decisions that could potentially jeopardize the party’s chances of retaining the state.

“It is crucial that the screening committee upholds the rule of law as outlined in the party’s constitution, thereby ensuring that the Edo people are presented with a viable and befitting leadership capable of addressing the social, economic, and infrastructural challenges that they currently face.

“We trust that the screening committee will give due consideration to this petition and take the necessary steps to uphold the values and principles that our party stands for. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”