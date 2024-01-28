Ebonyi Bandits Release Remaining Abducted Abians

The bandits from Akaeze Community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State that abducted 11 youths of the neighbouring Ugwueke Community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State on Friday released the 11th hostage.

Ten of the abductees had been released on Wednesday, January 24 following intervention of the Abia State Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu and other government officials.

It was gathered that following the intervention, the captors released 10 of their captives to the police in Ishiagu Community in Ebonyi State who thereafter released them to the Ugwueke Community..

They however held onto Agbai Nwali, whom it was learnt they had planned to kill due to earlier disagreement they had with him for protesting against the forceful takeover of his farmland by Akaeze people.

A source told Impartial Observers that besides beating Nwali to a pulp like other hostages, the bandits gave him a matchete cut.

The Chairman of 2nd Ndiagbo Amaba Ugwueke Development Union, Agbai Okorie, disclosed that the captive was dumped in the bush where he was recovered.

He wrote in the Whatsapp forum of the community; “Agbai Nwali was dumped at Kpokpoo Ndiagbo by Akaeze bandits but was found through intelligence approach and our youths went there and picked him”.