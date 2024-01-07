Drama As Uzodimma’s Orlu Kinsmen Gang Up Against Owerri Over 2027 Imo Guber

From Joshua Chibuzom

Some powerful forces in Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone ) are putting up a fierce and formidable resistance against the proposed power shift to Owerri zone in 2027.

This implies that the impending responsibility for Owerri Zone to produce Imo State’s next governor in 2027, in accordance with the Imo Charter of Equity, faces stern opposition from select political leaders and influential figures in Orlu zone.

This charter, devised by the Imo State Council of Elders, is structured to cyclically rotate the governorship seat among the three geopolitical zones—Orlu, Owerri, and Okigwe.

Following his re-election in the November 11,2023 gubernatorial election, Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma vowed to cede power to Owerri Zone in 2027.

However, this commitment has sparked discontent, particularly from the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA), a socio-political group.

OPOCA boldly declared that for Owerri Zone to secure Uzodimma’s successor in 2027, gubernatorial candidates from Owerri Zone who participated in the 2023 election should withdraw their legal challenges seeking to nullify Uzodimma’s gubernatorial victory.

While some political leaders in Owerri zone have countered OPOCA’s declaration, the group, led by State Commissioner of Transport, Rex Anunobi, is believed to echo the sentiments of some key leaders in Orlu who oppose Uzodimma’s pledge to hand over power to Owerri zone in 2027.

Insider information reveals that prominent political figures in Orlu, including those harbouring gubernatorial ambitions, rally behind OPOCA and its stance.

A high-ranking political leader in Orlu, who spoke to our source, affirms that OPOCA’s position aligns with the collective wishes and desires of some influential forces in Orlu zone.

The source said, “Mr. Anunobi and OPOCA did not act in isolation, and few leaders in Orlu, including those close to the governor, support OPOCA’s stance. Mr Anunobi is also a close ally of the Governor.

“They would sponsor more intense debates and media warfare in the first quarter of the new year aimed at challenging the narrative surrounding the so-called Charter of Equity.

“They intend to reshape the public discourse about the Charter and assert that Governor Uzodimma failed to engage in extensive consultations before committing to Owerri Zone for the 2027 gubernatorial seat.”

Despite the Charter of Equity’s existence, this newspaper gathered these Orlu political leaders argue that excluding the zone from the gubernatorial race in 2027 is inconceivable.

They point out that since 1999, every election cycle has witnessed gubernatorial aspirants from all three zones participating in the gubernatorial election, and they insist that 2027 will be no exception.

The source added, “Orlu zone is poised to join the contest in 2027, and there is no going back about it.Ultimately, the decision rests with the people of Imo State to choose where the next governor of Imo State will come from.”