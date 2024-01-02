8.4 C
He Has Refused to Pick Our Calls Since Then — Anambra Woman Laments As Husband Abandons Them in Hospital After She Delivered 4th Baby

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A man, identified as Mr. Chuks Eze is currently on the run, having fled since the day his wife delivered a new baby.

Speaking during an interview, the mother of the new baby, Mrs. Bridget Chinaza Eze who hails from Amaeze in Oraukwu, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, said the husband had disappeared since two weeks ago shortly after she put to bed.

It was gathered that the husband is a bricklayer by profession, while his wife delivered at a private hospital, known as the Bethsaida Hospital Enugu, Trans Ekulu, Enugu State. It was also gathered that the newborn baby is currently under admission at the Enugu State Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), as a result of complications encountered during her delivery.

Mrs. Eze, who said they had stayed in the hospital for over two weeks now and still counting, waiting for her husband to come and pay ‘bail them out’. She Also revealed that they were billed the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000), while the husband has refused to pick calls since then.

According to her, they have not deposited a dime in the hospital since the day she delivered till date, as the husband is nowhere to be found, while feeding is also a serious challenge for them. She also explained that she had some boood transfusion and received other medications together with her new baby during and after delivery.

While speculations abound that law enforcement agencies will be used to track down the husband sooner for failing to provide necessities for his family, it was further revealed that anyone who wants to locate the hospital or assist the family can connect the hospital via 09090760118.

