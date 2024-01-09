Terminate oil pipelines contracts with Olu of Warri, Group tells NNPCL

A pan Nigeria group, National Awareness Forum (NAF) has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to terminate the oil pipelines surveillance contracts awarded to the Pipelines Infrastructures Nigeria Limited (PINL).

PINL operated by the Itsekiri monarch, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, was awarded the contract for the surveillance of the oil pipelines in some parts of the Niger Delta and South-East.

The company was charged with the responsibility of watching over oil pipelines and installations in some parts of Rivers and Imo State and the contract was estimated at billions of Naira annually.

The NAF in a statement issued in Abuja

by its President, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Abdullahi and Publicity Secretary, Ngozi Ikechukwu, was reacting to the alarm raised by the management of NNPCL that 112 cases of crude oil theft were recorded between December 23 and 29 2023.

The organization accused the management and officials of PINL of conniving with oil barons to sabotage the nation’s economy, alleging that the scenes of the 112 illicit oil deals were under its jurisdiction.

Arguing that PINL has failed woefully to deliver in view of the latest development, the NAF requested the Presidency to prevail on the board and management of NNPCL to revoke the the contract for breach of agreement.

NAF stressed that the outcome of its preliminary findings in the wake of the alarm raised by NNPCL in the aftermath of the 112 cases oil theft revealed that the unsavoury actions took place majorly in the areas under the contractual agreement with PINL in Rivers and Imo states.

In reviewing the PINL’s handling of the surveillance pipelines contract, the NAF said that the Trans- Forcados pipelines in Delta state, suffered the same fate of incessant attacks by oil thieves when it was under the protection of the private security company.

The NAF stated that the Trans-Forcados pipelines began to experience peace when it was taken away from PINL and given to another private security company to manage.

The NAF said PINL was not dutifully and painstakingly executing the contracts, adding that while other private security outfits hired men to keep vigil over the pipelines, the PINL abandoned its responsibility as enshrined in the contracts, for pecuniary gains.

While stating that the management of PINL was just pocketing billions of Naira annually “for doing nothing”, the NAF said there was no wisdom in retaining the PINL for the job.

The statement said, “There is no wisdom in NNPCL retaining the Pipelienes Infrastructures Nigeria Limited for surveillance contracts again because the private security provider has failed the country. The large chunk of the recent 112 cases of oil theft reported by NNPCL in the Niger Delta and South-East took place in the areas under the surveillance of PINL.

“That was how the Trans-Forcados pipelines in Delta state was being constantly and regularly vandalised with crude oil being steadily stolen from it when it was under the guidance of the Pipelienes Infrastructures Nigeria Limited. The Trans-Forcados has since being at peace after it was taken away from PINL and given to another private security company to manage.

“All surveillance contract be taken away from PINL for failure to deliver. The company is just pocketing huge billions of naira annually for doing nothing while the nation’s economy bleeds.

“We call on the Presidency to do the needful because those collaborating with the illicit oil barons to steal the nation’s oil wealth cannot still be patronised to watch over the same installations and facilities they are sabotaging.”

