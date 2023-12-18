8.4 C
Why we conferred honorary doctorate degrees to 2 Bauchi Governor’s – VC

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI 
 
 
The management of the Za’adu Zungur State-owned University has explained why the institutions gives out awards to distinguished personalities Governor’s Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and Malam Isa Yuguda in the state 

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatima Tahir said two the awards was in recognition of their unwavering and sefless contributions towards reviving the education sector in the state during their stewardship tenure in office. 

 
 
She said that the University was established by the Bauchi State Law (2009) by the administration of former Governor Isa Yuguda with three campuses, Gadau as the main campus, then Bauchi and Misau campuses to provide opportunity for Bauchi State indigenes and other Nigerians to pursue quality higher education.

It commenced academic activities with the 2011/2012 academic session in January 2012 with three faculties  – Arts and Education, Science and Management and Social Sciences with a total of 13 Programmes and about 1500 students across the three  Faculties. 

“The university initially relied mostly on visiting and sabbatical lecturers while sending its permanent staff, mostly lower ranks of Graduate Assistants, Assistant Lecturers, and Lecturers II, for further training to obtain higher degrees (Masters and PhDs),” she said.

“Subsequently, as the university grew, under the able leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, some faculties were demerged and others were established including Departments and new academic programmes, bringing the total number of faculties to nine with 41 academic programmes majority of which have full accreditation, and a student population of 22, 646 Postgraduates and part time inclusive.

 
The present Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has received an honorary doctorate of letters of from the state owned Za’adu Zungur University Gadau. While a former governor of the state, Malam Isah Yuguda, also received an honorary degree in Management from the university.

Similarly, the Chancellor of the University who is also the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, presented the Honors Causa to him yesterday during the maiden convocation of the university.

Speaking on his decoration, the governor Bala Mohammed reaffirmed commitment to continue with reviving the education sector to meet global contemporary challenges particularly in the areas of technology deriving force.

He said, “Pursuant to our determination to restore to the educational sector its fading  glory, an Education Summit will be conducted in Bauchi from 18th to 19th of this month.

“Like in primary and secondary educational institutions, our government is poised to provide infrastructural facilities and necessary support to state owned tertiary educational institutions to ensure hitch-free academic activities.

“To this end, the following activities have been carried out at the state university, a construction of three kilometers of roads at the Gadau Campus; extension of power supply to faculty of Basic Medical Sciences; procurement of lab equipment and reagents; employment of 160 staff and Collaboration with TETFUND to improve existing structures and build new ones.

“In the area of support for indigenes of the State to acquire higher education, we have since the inception of our Administration in 2019, paid a total of N658, 539, 470:00 as scholarship to 32,987 students undergoing courses at various tertiary institutions,” governor Mohammed added. 

