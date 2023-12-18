Why we conferred honorary doctorate degrees to 2 Bauchi Governor’s – VC

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The management of the Za’adu Zungur State-owned University has explained why the institutions gives out awards to distinguished personalities Governor’s Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and Malam Isa Yuguda in the state

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Fatima Tahir said two the awards was in recognition of their unwavering and sefless contributions towards reviving the education sector in the state during their stewardship tenure in office.

She said that the University was established by the Bauchi State Law (2009) by the administration of former Governor Isa Yuguda with three campuses, Gadau as the main campus, then Bauchi and Misau campuses to provide opportunity for Bauchi State indigenes and other Nigerians to pursue quality higher education.

It commenced academic activities with the 2011/2012 academic session in January 2012 with three faculties – Arts and Education, Science and Management and Social Sciences with a total of 13 Programmes and about 1500 students across the three Faculties. “The university initially relied mostly on visiting and sabbatical lecturers while sending its permanent staff, mostly lower ranks of Graduate Assistants, Assistant Lecturers, and Lecturers II, for further training to obtain higher degrees (Masters and PhDs),” she said. READ ALSO Gov Bala Mohammed appoint 28 Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants “Subsequently, as the university grew, under the able leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, some faculties were demerged and others were established including Departments and new academic programmes, bringing the total number of faculties to nine with 41 academic programmes majority of which have full accreditation, and a student population of 22, 646 Postgraduates and part time inclusive.

The present Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has received an honorary doctorate of letters of from the state owned Za’adu Zungur University Gadau. While a former governor of the state, Malam Isah Yuguda, also received an honorary degree in Management from the university.