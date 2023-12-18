My dream is to make Bauchi graduates becomes self reliant not job seeker’s – Gov Bala Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has pledged to promote state owned university and other tertiary institutions towards technology and skill acquisitions driving sector in order for the teaming graduates to become self-reliant, not job seekers.

According to the governor, said the world is moving towards digital economy, hence the need for our education system to embrace the new trend to achieve the desired result.

The governor was speaking at an occasion of Bauchi State University Gadau on the maiden convocation (combined 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, & 6th) of the University’s 10 years after its establishment over the weekend in Bauchi. Congratulated the Vice Chancellor and the management of the university for making the event reality.

While expressing his gratitude to God Almighty for making the conviction ceremony possible after a long period. The governor, therefore challenge the University to come up with courses and programmes that will turn the tide and open up opportunities for our people to improve their economy”

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Fatima Tahir, said the Convocation Ceremony was not merely a gathering but a testament to the indomitable spirit of students, the persistent commitment of staff, and the untiring support of the University community.

The University was established by the Bauchi State Law (2009) by the administration of former Governor Isa Yuguda with three campuses, Gadau as the main campus, then Bauchi and Misau campuses to provide opportunity for Bauchi State indigenes and other Nigerians to pursue quality higher education.

It commenced academic activities with the 2011/2012 academic session in January 2012 with three faculties – Arts and Education, Science and Management and Social Sciences with a total of 13 Programmes and about 1500 students across the three Faculties.

“The university initially relied mostly on visiting and sabbatical lecturers while sending its permanent staff, mostly lower ranks of Graduate Assistants, Assistant Lecturers, and Lecturers II, for further training to obtain higher degrees (Masters and PhDs),” she said.

“Subsequently, as the university grew, faculties were demerged and others were established including Departments and new academic programmes, bringing the total number of faculties to nine with 41 academic programmes majority of which have full accreditation, and a student population of 22, 646 Postgraduates and part time inclusive.

She however lamented on some of the challenges the university faced with such as inadequate hostel accommodation for students, internet facilities, and funding to manage the three campuses.

“We kindly seek support from the State Government, individuals, and corporate bodies to address these challenges, “she emphasised.

The foundation Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Ango, appreciated successive governments of the State for finding him worthy to continue to serve in the Council in spite of the existence of numerous, equally qualified persons in the state and beyond.

Ango, who is a member of the University Establishment Committee, admitted that running a University was by no means easy, apart from being capital intensive there are lots of other considerations.

The elder statesman commended the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Fatimah Tahir and her predecessors; Late Prof. Ezzeldin Mukhtar Abdurrahman, Dr Musa M. Badara and Prof. Auwalu Uba for keeping tenaciously the goals and aspirations of the University and the State Educational Policies.

Our correspondent reports that Bauchi State Governor was confirmed with the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree by the University over his support to the development of education sector in the state.