Palliative: Bauchi Lawmaker donates N35m, 10 mass transit buses  

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Federal Lawmaker,

Alh Mansur Manu Soro has today donated thirty five million naira and 10 new brand vokswagon buses under his conteuncy in Darazo and Ganjuwa LGA of the State.

Speaking at the event to unveiled his 2023 / 2024 projects scored card, presentation of N35 million naira and commissioning of 10 mass transit buses the lawmaker said gesture was to fulfilled on his campaign promises to the people in the area.

The lawmaker who is representing Darazo and Ganjuwa constituency in the National Assembly said the projects were in line with the present administration’s “Renewed Hope” of president Bola Tinubu and “My Bauchi Project” of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed aimed at cushioning on the hardships to people over the fuel subsidy removal.

He explained that upto 70 percent of the fund was been budgeted to cater for over 70 volunteers allowances who are working in various communities, while 30 percent was also dedicated for capital and development projects which includes, renovation of hospital, building of school blocks and classrooms as well as purchase of buses to alimenarate the sufferings of the common people in the Constituency.

Manu Soro further disclosed that plan is underway to establish an orphans and vulnerable school in his village town “Soro” to immotilized their late father Alh Manu Soro to joint other 5 free schools feeding in the Constituency.

Earlier, in his welcome addressed speech, Alh Umar Sa’idu Maigamu chairman of the distributions Committee said as part of palliatives major the lawmaker has purchased additional 6 new buses to ease and cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the masess.

He equally sponsored 700 students with twenty million naira to support their edu career as well as fifty thousand naira for each indigene of Darazo and Ganjuwa LGA respectively.

On their parts, the Honourable Commissioner, ministry of Education and Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), Dr Jamila Muhammad Dahiru and Dr Rilwanu Mohammed commended the lawmaker for his kind gesture and promised to utilise the fund judiciously.

They however lamented to the lawmaker on lack of schools enrolment and low number of health personnel across schools and facilities under the Constituency.

Similarly, the traditional rulers from Darazo and Ganjuwa LGA all expressed gratitude to the lawmaker over his consistent assistance to his people and pledged to monitor the successful implementation of the projects at their respective communities.

Our correspondent reports that the buses have already commenced operation after the launching ceremony at their various roots.