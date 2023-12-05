Uncertainty, As All Obiano’s Appointees Plan Mega Re-union in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247UREPORTS has it that all the appointees of former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano are allegedly set to have a first-of-its-kind reunion in the State.

This is coming barely 20 months after the appointees left office, following the expiration of the tenure of their principal on March 17, 2022.

According to a flier for the event, which has gone viral on the social media, the re-nioun will hold on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Best Western Meloch Hotel in Awka, the Anambra state capital, starting at 12 noon.

Captioned Grand Reunion, the planning of the event, according to the flier, is being spearheaded by former Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to Obiano, Chief Owelle Mbaso (as the Convener), with the assistance of former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Primus Odili, and former Special Assistant on Inter-party Affairs to the Governor, Chief Ben Obi.

“Please join us as we celebrate the Class of 2014-2022,” the flier partly reads.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, made attempts to get the confirmation of and the objective of the proposed reunion from the said Convener, Chief Mbaso, but all to no avail, as he did not respond to his call and messages of enquiries sent to him regarding the event, as at the time of filing this report.