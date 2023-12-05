8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Uncertainty, As All Obiano’s Appointees Plan Mega Re-union in Awka

Music

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247UREPORTS has it that all the appointees of former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano are allegedly set to have a first-of-its-kind reunion in the State.

This is coming barely 20 months after the appointees left office, following the expiration of the tenure of their principal on March 17, 2022.

According to a flier for the event, which has gone viral on the social media, the re-nioun will hold on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the Best Western Meloch Hotel in Awka, the Anambra state capital, starting at 12 noon.

Captioned Grand Reunion, the planning of the event, according to the flier, is being spearheaded by former Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to Obiano, Chief Owelle Mbaso (as the Convener), with the assistance of former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Primus Odili, and former Special Assistant on Inter-party Affairs to the Governor, Chief Ben Obi.

READ ALSO  Imo : How Financial Impropriety Landed Uzodimma's Suspended Commissioner In Police Net

“Please join us as we celebrate the Class of 2014-2022,” the flier partly reads.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, made attempts to get the confirmation of and the objective of the proposed reunion from the said Convener, Chief Mbaso, but all to no avail, as he did not respond to his call and messages of enquiries sent to him regarding the event, as at the time of filing this report.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
2019 S’Court Looming Verdict Raises Tension In Imo State – Uzodimma Jets To London
Next article
Blue Shield Security Owner Remains in Prison, As Anambra Police Rescues Inspector Handling His Case After Abduction by Gunmen

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Tinubu Commends Nwafulugo, Tetfund, inaugurates two giant hostels, others at Fedpoly Oko

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.