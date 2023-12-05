Blue Shield Security Owner Remains in Prison, As Anambra Police Rescues Inspector Handling His Case After Abduction by Gunmen

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was another heroic display on Monday night, as the officers of the Anambra State Police Command swung into action and gallantly rescued one of their own who was abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen the same day.

The rescued officer, Inspector Monday Umana is revered to be one of the active officers of the Command, attached to the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (State CID), Amawbia.

It was gathered that Inspector Umana is the Investigation Police Officer (IPO) handling the case of an influential indigene of Awka and Managing Director of the Blue Shield Security company, Chief Ọzọ Jeff Nweke, who is currently detained at a correctional centre in the State over a three-count charge, bordering on conspiracy to commit felony to with illegal possession of firearms, unlawful possession of firearm based on with the weapon, and unlawful possession of firearms based on the ammunition.

According to sources, Inspector Uwana was kidnapped on Monday shortly after Ọzọ Nweke reappeared before Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Awka, having earlier been remanded by the Court.

When contacted by this reporter, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye confirmed Inspector Umana’s abduction and his rescue shortly after that.

According to him, the Inspector was abducted as he arrived home from work at about 8p.m. on Monday.

The CP, however, said the Command swung into action upon receiving the report, locked down Awka immediately and launched an intensive search for him, after which he was rescued about an hour later in Amawbia, while search for his abductors is still ongoing.

“We got information that Inspr Monday Umana of the State CID was abducted as he arrived home from work at about 8p.m. on Monday.

“We locked down the capital immediately and began an intensive search for him. He was rescued at about an hour later in Amawbia. Search for the gunmen is still on,” CP Adeoye told this reporter in a chat.

Although, our sources speculated that Ọzọ Nweke’s application for bail was declined by the Court earlier before the abduction of Inspector Umana that same day; CP Adeoye, however told this reporter that the Court was yet to rule on the said bail application by Nweke.

“The Federal High Court is yet to rule on the application for bail by Jeff Nweke. So he remains in Prison,” he said.