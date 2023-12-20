Transcorp Hotels Strengthens Corporate Governance, Appoints Abubakar Ukiri as Non-Executive Director

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transcorp Group has reinforced its commitment to corporate governance with the appointment of the former Corporate Affairs Commission Registrar Alhaji Garba Abubakar. Hailed as one of the most reform-minded heads of agency in Nigeria during his time at CAC, Abubakar worked hard to midwife the business-friendly Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. He also led efforts to block all avenues for bureaucratic hiccups and encouraged digitalization of the agency, leading among other reforms, to the commencement of virtual Annual General Meetings in the country.

According to a filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Abubakar joins the Transcorp Hotels Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 15, 2023.

Abubakar brings with him a wealth of experience gained over 34 years in the corporate world. His illustrious career includes a 19-year tenure at the Corporate Affairs Commission, where he held various pivotal positions, such as Director of Compliance, Special Adviser to the Registrar General, and Deputy Director of Compliance. A distinguished alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Mr. Abubakar holds a law degree and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1989. He is an esteemed member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Mediators and Conciliators, and the Institute of Directors (Chartered), among others.

Also appointed to the Board of Transcorp Hotels is Adesimbo Ukiri who joins as Non-Executive Director, effective December 15, 2023.

Ukiri, the CEO of AVON Healthcare Limited, brings her remarkable 30 years of professional experience to the Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc. She has a proven track record of driving organizational transformation and inspiring leadership teams to excel. Ukiri also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Heirs Life Assurance Ltd and is a member of the Technology and Data Committee of the Tony Elumelu Foundation. An alumna of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, where she obtained her law degree, Ukiri was called to the Nigerian bar in 1989. She also holds a master’s degree focused on strategy and leadership from the London Business School.

Emmanuel Nnorom, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed his enthusiasm about these appointments, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Garba Abubakar and Ms. Adesimbo Ukiri to the Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc. Their extensive experience and outstanding track records make them valuable additions to our Board. We expect their contributions to enrich our decision-making processes and help us continue to drive growth and innovation in the hospitality industry.”