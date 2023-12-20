Land Racketeering : Imo Gov Suspends Approval, Issuance Of Building Plans

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Government of Imo State has suspended approval and issuance of building plans and recertification of lands documents in the state.

This development came after the Government recorded cases of land Grabbing and criminal activities in the ministry of Lands and also Housing Corporation.

In a statement signed by Sir Cosmas Iwu, the secretary to Imo State Government, those who claimed to have documents of land or property, purported to have been sold or allocated to them by the Corporation, should also submit THREE COPIES OF SUCH to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government within 21 days of issuance of this NOTICE.

The statement read in full; ” SUSPENSION OF APPROVAL AND ISSUANCE OF BUILDING PLANS AND RECERTIFICATION OF LAND DOCUMENTS IN IMO STATE.

“The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate suspension of approval and issuance of building plans and Certificate of Occupancy by relevant Government Agencies.

“Similarly, His Excellency has approved the forensic audit of all land documents, including but not limited to Building Plans and Certificate of Occupancy effective January 2007 to December, 2023.

“Consequently, anybody claiming to be in possession of such land documents purported to have been issued by the government or its agencies should submit THREE COPIES OF THE TITLE DEEDS OR ANY EVIDENCE to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State within 21 days of publication of this NOTICE.

“Although the Imo Housing Corporation is not authorised to either sale Government’s land or property or allocate any land to anyone, those who claimed to have documents of land or property, purported to have been sold or allocated to them by the Corporation, should also submit THREE COPIES OF SUCH to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government within 21 days of issuance of this NOTICE.

“Finally, anyone who has built on any land designated by Government as green verge or land for recreational purposes, claiming that such a land was allocated to him or her by any Government Agency should submit the evidence in THREE COPIES to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government of Imo State within 21 days of the issuance of this NOTICE.

“THOSE WHO FAIL TO COMPLY WITH THIS NOTICE OF FORENSIC AUDIT WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES AS SUCH PROPERTY WILL BE DEMOLISHED WITHOUT FURTHER REFERENCE TO THEM”