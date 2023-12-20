8.4 C
Rivers : Crisis Continues As Tinubu Accused Of Favouring Only Wike – Peace Accord Suffers Setback

Tinubu Approves Establishment Of Presidential Committee To Address Herders / Farmers Clashes And Bolster Livestock & Dairy Industries
Published:

From Joshua Chibuzom

The eight-point settlement that was unveiled on Monday to end the political crisis in Rivers State, according to Ijaw leader Edwin Clark, was unsatisfactory and biased.

It could be recalled that in order to discuss the state’s crisis, President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders met with Sim Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday.

They came up with ways to break off the confrontation between the two political gladiators.

It was decided, among other things, that all legal actions taken by the state governor against Wike and his group “shall be withdrawn immediately.”

The state lawmakers who support Wike were also ordered to stop any efforts to impeach Fubara in a paper that surfaced during the meeting.

In response to the developments, seasoned statesman Clark pointed out flaws in the resolutions in a Tuesday interview with reporters.

He claimed that the resolution’s main goal was to transfer the state’s political leadership to Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, or FCT.

He claimed that it was clear from the terms of the alleged settlement that Tinubu utilized his position as a mediator to express his appreciation to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory for “delivering” Rivers State to him in the previous presidential election.

“We will resist any attempt, subtle, subterranean, covert, overt, to make an elected Ijaw son, Siminialayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, a servant, a stooge to Nyesome Wike, who had boasted that any attempt by the governor to touch his so-called ‘Wike’s structure’ with the connivance and support of President Bola Tinubu, will be resisted by us.

“Like I said, we will go to court to resist this oppressive action using all available constitutional and legal means. It is on this note that I wish to appeal to the youths who are aggrieved to remain calm, as we will use legal means to dethrone this hydra-headed monster, called oppression,” Clark said.

