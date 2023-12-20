8.4 C
Rivers State Organized Labour Applauds Gov Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS for the Christmas Bonus to Rivers State Civil Servants

Press Statement

The R/S Organized Labour applauds His Excellency the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS for his magnanimity in approving the sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000.00) as Christmas bonus for State’s civil servants on the State payroll.

Rivers state Organized Labour, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, called on all Civil Servants in Rivers State to strongly support the administration of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS who has broken the record set by the administration of His Excellency Dr Peter Odili, GSSRS that gave the sum of twenty thousand naira (20,000.00) as Christmas bonus to Civil Servants during his tenure. It is important to mention that no other administration gave Christmas bonus to Rivers State Civil Servants after HE Dr Peter Odili until now.

We call on workers in Rivers State to continue to pray for peace in the state during this time of political crisis and wish to state that with this kind gesture, our Governor has further proven himself as the Worker’s Governor, hence, we warn all political detractors to desist from distracting HE as any further attack on HE will be treated as attack on Rivers Workers.

We reiterate the unalloyed support of workers to the Governor Siminalayi Fubara led administration.

Finally, we urge the good people of Rivers State to be security conscious during this yuletide as we pray for God’s favour and prosperity upon Rivers State.

Signed:

– Comrade Alex Agwanwor
State Chairperson NLC

– Comrade Sir Ikechukwu Onyefuru
State Chairperson TUC

– Comrade Chuku Emecheta (JP)
State Chairperson JNC

