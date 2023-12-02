Lawyer gives Judicial Servive Commission 7-day ultimatum to release information on criteria used to nominate judges, Khadis

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

A Legal Practitioner, Barrister Muhammad Alkassim, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Bauchi State Judicial Commission Service to disclosed information on recent nomination of candidates for appointment as Judges of the High Court and Khadis of Sharia Court of Appeal.

Alkassim made the request in a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Bauchi State Judicial Service Commission, JSC, made available to journalists in Bauchi,

He said in the letter “Sir, it could be recalled that on the 23rd day of November,2023 the Judicial Service Commission, Bauchi State held it meeting sequel to the publication dated 19th October,2023 calling for the nominations of five Judges of High Court, Bauchi and five Kadis of Sharia Court of Appeal,” the letter, dated November 28, read in part, stated.

The letter was copied to relevant organizations, including the Grand Kadi Sharia Court, Attorney General of the State, all members JSC, in the State, the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Bauchi State, the commissioner of Police and the Director States Services, Bauchi State Commands

The legal practitioner said he requested the information in pursuance to Sections 1 and 2 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

In the letter, Barrister Alkassim is specifically requesting the Commission to disclose the name and list of all applicants/candidates nominees both as Judges of High Court and Khadis of the Sharia court of Appeal.

He also requested for the guidelines/procedure followed in making the list of candidates selected by the Commission as well as the remarks of all the applicant/candidates.

“Sir, you are hereby directed by law to furnish me with all the requested information within seven (7) days of the receipt of this request,” he wrote.

“This request is very important to me as a lawyer and citizen of Nigeria”

You would recalled that Last monday Barrister Alkasim in company of some lawyers faulted the processed followed by the Bauchi State Judicial Service Commission JSC in the nomination of persons selected for appointments as judges, khadis recently and alleged lack of transparency in the selection process some of persons selected are unqualified they have bad records . The allegations JSC denied.

Alkassim called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to reject the proposed list of nominees sent to them from.the state JSC.

He expressed concern that some of the nominees for appointments as judges and khadis have corrupt tendencies and bad records and appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed to be mindful of the judicial system in the state and urge the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to rise up over the issue to prevent an impeding damage to the judiciary.

When Journalist contacted the Grand Khadi of Bauchi State Umar Liman in a telephone interview advised them to contact the secretary of The Judicial Service Commission Aminu Ilelah.

When contacted Ilelah directed the Reporters to the Director Admin and Human resources of the commission Muhammed Garba.

Garba who spoke on behalf of the commission, denied nominating unqualified people whose name that will be send to NJC for appointment as High Court Judges and khadis.

He said what the lawyers told you is an allegation and allegation remain allegation , the lawyers know what to do if we nomited unqualified people , we nominated them because they are qualified “