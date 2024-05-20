8.4 C
New York
Monday, May 20, 2024
Hunters Recover Vehicle Abandoned in Imo Forest by Kidnappers

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Raymond Ozoji

Operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Imo State Command have recovered a Toyota Avalon car suspected to have been abandoned by kidnappers at Nekede/Ihiagwa forest Owerri-West in Imo State.

Speaking exclusively with this journalist about recovery of the vehicle, Imo State Commander of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Dr. Iwuoha Fabian Onyebuchi, said they got intelligence from a poultry farmer near the Nekede/Ihiagwa forest of kidnappers who drove into the forest with their victims and immediately they swung into action.

The NHFSS Imo State Commander said on getting to the forest, they saw an abandoned Toyota Avalon car and suspected that the kidnappers must have taken the occupants into the depths of the forest.

Although he stated that his men were still mounting surveillance in the bush inorder to rescue the victims, he noted that the recovered vehicle has been taken to the police station while the trail on the kidnappers continued.

Dr. Iwuoha equally informed that the Imo State Command of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has foiled many kidnap attempts as well as offered complimentary services in the security of lives and property in Imo State.

He equally disclosed that they were able to carryout their operations in Imo State with technical support from the Deputy Commander-General of the NHFSS DCG Amb. Dr. John Metchie while commending the Commander-General of the service Amb. Dr. Joshua Osatimehin for providing a conducive atmosphere for their operations in Imo State and across the nation.

