Be good ambassadors of Abia state, Igbani Uka tells Abia indigenes resident in  Anambra 

By Chuks Eke

– Indigenes of Abia state resident in Anambra state have been charged to be law abiding citizens so as to project the cordial relationship existing between the two sister states.

Chairman of Ohazurume Ndi Abia, an umbrella body uniting all Abia sons and daughters resident in Anambra state, Chief Arunsi Igbani Uka who gave the charge in a press statement he issued in Onitsha, weekend, ahead of the forthcoming end of year ceremony, said although the relationship between the two States has been cordial but needed to be strengthened..

Igbani Uka further charged Ndi Abia in Anambra state and other states of the country to maintain unity of purpose, be good ambassadors of the state and avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the state.

He therefore commended the Governor of Abia state,Alex Oti and his host Anambra state counterpart, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for their quality leadership in their various states, even as he pledged the unalloyed support of Oazurume Ndi Abia to the two governors.

He expressed satisfaction over non discriminatory attitudes of the two stare governments in the appointment of

political office holders and employment of civil servants in the two stare and appealed the two government to maintain the tempo.

He disclosed that it was in thanksgiving and gratitude to God for the long life and sound health of members of Ohazurume Ndi Abia that they divided to celebrate their 2023 annual end of the year ceremony to keep the flag flying, adding that all peace lovers are cordially invited to celebrate with them.