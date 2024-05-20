In Anambra, Police Arrest Two Armed Men on Their Way to Illegal Mission, Recover Gun, Tricycle

.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two armed hoodlums on their way to an illegal assignment and mission in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, May 20, describing it as one of the outcomes of the rejigged personnel operational positioning by the new Policy Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam.

He further revealed the identities of the hoodlums as Chigozie Echiebu of Urum Village in Awka L.G.A. of Anambra State and Edwine Emmanuel of Nkerefi Village in Nkanu East L.G.A. of Enugu State.

The Police Spokesman also hinted that the suspects, who are both aged 25 years, were grilled in a tricycle, along Amawbia—Nibo Road, while one locally-made pistol and the tricycle were recovered from them.

“The suspects have provided Police with information on their mode of Operations and names of other gang members which is already aiding the ongoing investigation.

“To this end, the CP, directs that the investigation be widened and deepened to bring to book all those connected, and that the case should be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.