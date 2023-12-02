Jigawa, FCDO sign strategic and mutual accountability framework

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse

Jigawa State Government, UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) marked a significant milestone in their partnership as they convened, and signed for a Mutual Accountability Framework (MAF) and Strategic Dialogue from Wednesday, November 29th to Thursday, November 30th, 2023.

This crucial engagement witnessed high-level discussions, led by Governor Umar Namadi and Dr. Christopher Pycroft, the FCDO Development Director, among other dignitaries. The event underscored the commitment of both parties to foster development, implement transformative reforms, and ensure progress and prosperity for the people of Jigawa State.

In a statement written and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Namadi, Mal. Hamisu Mohammed Gumel stated that the 5th Strategic Dialogue, will serve as integral part of the Mutual Accountability Framework, which will provide a platform for a comprehensive assessment of progress towards achieving commitments across various development programs.

The dialogue highlighted achievements and set new milestones for continued collaboration between Jigawa State Government and the FCDO.

Speaking while signing the documents, Governor Umar Namadi expressed his appreciation for the enduring partnership, stating, “I am truly delighted that we are gathered once again for the continuation of the strategic dialogue between the Jigawa State Government and the FCDO. From what we have achieved over the years, I firmly believe in the effectiveness of the Mutual Accountability Framework.”

During the dialogue, Governor Namadi outlined key achievements across various sectors, including sustained investment in healthcare, increased access to education, and advancements in social protection initiatives. The commitment to improving governance, economic growth, and leveraging technology for a digital economy were emphasized as core priorities for Jigawa State.

Responding, Dr. Christopher Pycroft, the FCDO Development Director commended Governor Umar Namadi’s visionary 12-point agenda and assured continued support from the FCDO. He highlighted the significance of sustaining the MAF approach and expanding collaboration with other stakeholders to foster development and growth within Jigawa State.

Dr. Pycroft shared his heartfelt sentiments on the enduring partnership, acknowledging the impactful journey over the last 23 years in Jigawa’s development. He expressed confidence in the continued growth of the alliance, envisioning a future where Jigawa State becomes a beacon of progress for other subnational governments and development partners.

As Dr. Pycroft concludes his duty tour on December 15th, 2023, both parties celebrated his immense contributions and bid farewell, affirming their commitment to the shared journey of progress and development.

Highlight of the event was the signing of the Mutual Accountability Framework, symbolizing the shared commitment and responsibility towards the advancement of Jigawa State.