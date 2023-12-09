Lawmakers Move As Imo Nursing Students Set To Get Laptops Before School Accreditation

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Ahead of the December 13th, 2023 re-accreditation exercise of the Imo State College of Nursing Sciences, Orlu, Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have shown concern over the quota ratio.

The Honorable Members at the Plenary session of Tuesday, December 5, 2023 called on the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to mandate the Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government in the State to release some laptops to the College to enhance their chances during the re-accreditation exercise.

They also demanded that the Commissioner for Housing should as a matter of urgent importance carry out on-the-spot assessment on the dilapidated buildings in the College premises to ascertain immediate action to be taken to ensure a successful re-accreditation.

Presenting his points, the Chief mover of the motion and member representing Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency, Hon. Henry Agbasonu submitted that Education is the fulcrum upon which the society thrives.

Pointing out that Imo State has carved a niche in that field by excelling in all her endeavors academically.

Part of the prayers of the motion further reads, “Acknowledging that health is wealth and that well-trained health personnels assure provision of good health facilities;

“Noting that Imo state College of Nursing Sciences Orlu is a glory to Imo State considering their performance in council examinations;

“Noting also that Imo State quota for admission of students into the college is minimized resulting from insufficient facilities such as well equipped ICT Centre, Library; and well built up classroom blocks and offices;

“Observing that the College needs laptops and other audio and visual equipment; and restructuring of dilapidated buildings that would encourage the Nursing and Midwifery Council to increase the State quota in the forth coming re-accreditation exercise for our children’s benefit”.

Agbasonu continued by alerting the Lawmakers that their visit to the School paved the avenue for unearthing the main challenges facing the Imo State College of Nursing Sciences.

In their respective contributions to the motion on the floor, Legislators pleaded that for the want of time, let the relevant Commissioners swing into action before the stipulated date.

Again, they were of the view that scarcity of laptops and other compulsory gadgets could militate against the admission of greater number of prospective students from thousands to hundreds.