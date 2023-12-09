Imo Widow Cries Out To Uzodimma Over Flood Disaster In Egbu Community

By Special Correspondent

Dame Julie B.C Opara of No:15 Oba-ala jemba Umuelebi-Umuanyalu village in Egbu Autonomous community in Owerri North LGA, Imo State has turned to Destitute following dangerous heavy downpour of November 22, 2023 that left her apartment devastated by flood.

When Newsmen visited the victim who is a widow and a retiree of Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Channel 6 Aba, it was observed that the house was wrecked by heavy flooding.

Mrs Julie Opara, speaking to Journalists in Owerri lamented seriously on the damage the flood has caused her, expressing that the experience is better imagined than being a Victim.

Narrating her ordeal, she stated that she was woken up by a great surge of flood that flung open her gate and broke the sliding door of her sitting room thus making way for free flow of water to occupy the entire apartment.

She stated further that similar incident had occurred last year which drew the attention of Leaders and members of the community and made His Royal Majesty, Eze Mitchell Uchenna Egbukole(the Ochoronma the vi of Egbu Ancient Kingdom) took the matter up to Gov. Hope Uzodinma who sent a delegation of Government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku to inspect the area.

She said Imo Government promised to look into the matter but unfortunately till date nothing has happened as Imo Government could not match their promise with action.

Investigation further discovered that a road construction Company should be blamed for the ugly situation as they destroyed all the embankments residents of the area constructed to check the flood from ravaging their homes.

The company promised to fix a tunnel at the junction of Comprehensive Secondary School, Egbu, to ease free flow of water but they could not do that till date therefore contributing to the misery of the residents.

Dame Opara therefore is calling on well meaning Imolites , kindhearted citizens and the Government of Sen Hope Uzodinma to come to her aid to enable her pick up her life again as all her property have been rendered useless due to the flood of Nov 22,2023

She said she does not know how to survive as help has refused to come, even as her meagre pension does not come regularly, coupled with being a widow.