Idemili South Chairman Empowers Women/Youths with over 217 Starter Packs, Commissions several projects 

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Chairman, Idemili South Local Government Area(ISLGA), Hon. Mrs Amaka Obi(Iyom Ife-Abata) has empowered over 217 youths and women with starter packs to mark the end of the second phase of her Skill acquisition training program.

Also, Six newly completed projects by the TC Chairman were commissioned within and outside the council Secretariat.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the LG Secretariat, Ojoto, Mrs Amaka Obi charged them to utilise the training to empower themselves economically and become employers of labour.

She described the beneficiaries as torchbearers of her prosperity administration, stating that the training would be continuous.

Mrs Obi said that the graduation ceremony has proven that residents of Idemili South are industrious, committed, brilliant and focus, noting that they are now independent and can employ others and add value to Idemili and Anambra State. She commended beneficiaries for comporting themselves during the training, noting that her administration had opened floodgates of opportunities for them to excel in various trades.

“These beneficiaries passed through four months of intensive skill acquisition training courses ranging from ICT and General Computer appreciation, Seamstress/Tailoring, Bakery/ catering, Hair dressing, Nylon production and many others.

“The massive empowered initiative shall not only creat long term impact and reduce unemployment but also enhances the state’s human capital, contributing to economic growth and prosperity especially at the grassroots,” said Mrs Obi.

She appreciated Governor Charles Soludo and his wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo for giving her the opportunity to serve umu Idemili south thanking thanking Chief Okwuduba Anyaorah(Ijele Oba), Chief Okwudili Ugochukwu( Ugochimereze Akajiugo Nnobi), Chief Hamilton Ezeonu(Ikemba Nnobi), Chief Emeka Ezeike(Dike Dioramma) for assisting her vision financially.

In their separate remarks, Chief Of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner For Youth Development, Hon. Patrick Aghamba, Anambra State APGA Chairman, Chief Sir Ifeatu Obi-Okoye commended Hon. Amaka Obi for the giant strides in the council area, noting that her achievements is inline with Governor Charles Soludo’s vision of liveable and prosperous homeland.

Highlight of the event was commissioning of borehole water with overhead tanks, Ultramodern toilet at Eke Awkaetiti market, new ICT centre building in the Secretariat, renovated INEC office, renovated and fenced security outpost in ISLGA, Afor Nnobi Market barricades, and presentation of starter packs to the beneficiaries.

Dignitaries that graced the event include the Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Patrick Aghamba, Anambra State APGA Chairman, Chief Sir Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Title, Hon. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne ably represented by Chief Michael Nweke, Former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Chief Maja Umeh, Special Adviser to Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Special Adviser to Governor on Youth Development, Dr. Nelson Omenugha.

Others are former M.D. Anambra State Signage, Chief Jude Emecheta, former House of Assembly member, and member of Anambra State Service Commission, Hon. Azubuike Okoye, member representing Idemili South in State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebuka Igwe, Transition Committee Chairman of Anaocha Local Government, Hon. Gerald Ikechukwu Ozor, Mr. Kelvin Anazodo, stakeholders, state executives, local government executives, councillors, community leaders and many others.

They all commended Governor Soludo for spending about 2billion naira for 1 Youth 2 Skills for about 5000 residents with plans to imvest another 5 billion for another 10000 youths saying that thers saying that Mrs Obi was following the good steps of Charlie Nwamgbafo at the grassroot level.