8.4 C
New York
Monday, December 11, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Gunmen Steal Man’s Leg in Anambra, Police Launch Manhunt

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a somewhat an unusual pattern, fun seekers at the Porsche Nightclub in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have been attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, resulting in a tragic loss of life, and stealing of one person’s leg by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the fun seekers, originally targeting the club owner, faced fierce resistance from security personnel, which made them resort to indiscriminate shooting that reportedly claimed no fewer than seven lives.

A video from the scene of the attack and a voiceover that accompanies it also showed that the attackers, during the confrontation, also beheaded one of the security operatives that resisted them from kidnapping their target.

READ ALSO  Land Grabbing : Imo Governor Urged To Consult Media Publications To Identify Over-zealous Appointees

Amidst the grim scene with multiple fatalities, many were also said to have sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen aside beheading one of the security men, also cut off the leg of another security man and escaped with to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident in a phone call with this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who acknowledged the severity of the situation, said the police were already working on fishing out the perpetrators.

He acknowledged that the Command was alerted about the incident and responded promptly, but that the gunmen had already fled before they stormed the scene. He further confirmed that the police operatives recovered the dead bodies of the vigilante operatives murdered by the gunmen, as well as people who sustained varied degrees of injuries.

READ ALSO  Uncertainty, As All Obiano's Appointees Plan Mega Re-union in Awka

His words: “Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had already fled.

“Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Attempted Abduction and Assassination Of US Army Veteran By Police Officers In Anambra ~ A personal account
Next article
Gov Alia Wins Governor Of The Year Award

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Uncertainty, As All Obiano's Appointees Plan Mega Re-union in Awka

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.