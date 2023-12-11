Gunmen Steal Man’s Leg in Anambra, Police Launch Manhunt

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a somewhat an unusual pattern, fun seekers at the Porsche Nightclub in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have been attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, resulting in a tragic loss of life, and stealing of one person’s leg by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the fun seekers, originally targeting the club owner, faced fierce resistance from security personnel, which made them resort to indiscriminate shooting that reportedly claimed no fewer than seven lives.

A video from the scene of the attack and a voiceover that accompanies it also showed that the attackers, during the confrontation, also beheaded one of the security operatives that resisted them from kidnapping their target.

Amidst the grim scene with multiple fatalities, many were also said to have sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen aside beheading one of the security men, also cut off the leg of another security man and escaped with to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident in a phone call with this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who acknowledged the severity of the situation, said the police were already working on fishing out the perpetrators.

He acknowledged that the Command was alerted about the incident and responded promptly, but that the gunmen had already fled before they stormed the scene. He further confirmed that the police operatives recovered the dead bodies of the vigilante operatives murdered by the gunmen, as well as people who sustained varied degrees of injuries.

His words: “Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had already fled.

“Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made.”