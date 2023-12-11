Gov Alia Wins Governor Of The Year Award

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has won the Leadership Newspaper 2023 “Governor of the Year Award” for providing exceptional leadership at a time the people of Benue State are in dire need.

According to Leadership Newspaper, Governor Alia has demonstrated sterling leadership qualities by ensuring prudence, blocking waste, and fighting corruption to a stand still since he assumed office as the Governor of Benue State.

The media house also acknowledged on a general note that Governor Alia beefed up the state’s IGR, and gave the people of the state a new lease of life just in his last six months in office.

Governor Alia’s six months in office has witnessed a downpour of commendable transformative achievements which have ignited hope, improved livelihoods, and rekindled the spirit of optimism amongst Benue people.

Leadership Newspaper highlighted some of the Governor’s achievements in line with the priorities of his administration as enshrined in his Blueprint.

They emphasized timely delivery of fertilizer to farmers at subsidized rate, prompt and sustained payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuity, and eradication of the menace of ghost workers.

The media house also acknowledged the new retirement age and length of service for primary and secondary school teachers which Governor Alia has approved, the recovery of numerous looted vehicles, tens of hectres of lands, and numerous landed properties from the previous administration, as well as approved training of 10, 000 training of Benue Youths in ICT.

Other achievements mentioned include, improved monthly allowances of N15, 000 for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and N100, 000 for NYSC doctors serving in Benue State.

Ongoing construction of 16 roads measuring 15.39 kilometres within the Makurdi metropolis, and donation of 100 buses to Benue Links Company to ease movement mad cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on Benue people, amongst other things.

Sir Tersoo Kula

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor